Toyota begins partnership with SOLIZE to produce replacement car parts through HP 3D printing

Last month, SOLIZE Corporation and HP Inc. announced that Toyota Motor Corporation has installed HP’s 3D printing solution to verify applications for final products in addition to producing prototypes.

Toyota started an initiative in 2021 to produce replacement parts using 3D printing and sell them as genuine parts, in response to customer demand. Toyota has decided to deploy the HP Fusion Jet 5200 Series aimed at using 3D printing for short-run production of final products as well as prototypes and verifying applications for final products to create a more flexible manufacturing process.

“Every day we are seeing growing traction and more mature 3D printed applications across many different industries globally, especially in automotive,” said HP Japan Inc. Managing Director Nobuki Okado. “Leading auto makers like Toyota Motor Corporation are showcasing the power of 3D printing for flexible design, speed to market and sustainable impact.”

SOLIZE has been a figure in digital engineering technology since the 1990s, and has a long-standing partnership with HP with the aim of advancing digital manufacturing. SOLIZE used its decades of experience to support the smooth deployment of HP’s 3D printer for Toyota.

The HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution can design and manufacture high-quality commercial parts. By producing functional parts with the highest degree of isotropy in its class, customers can achieve both production and economic efficiency, and manufacture parts for a wide range of applications.

Last year, HP and SOLIZE announced they would be providing 3D printed replacement parts for Nissan’s NISMO Heritage Parts programme, and produced parts for various Nissan Skyline GT-R models.

