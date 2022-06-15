Triditive raises €5 million in pre-series A funding round

× Expand Triditive Triditive founder and CEO Mariel Diaz.

Spanish additive manufacturing firm Triditive has closed a €5 million pre-series A funding round, with an ‘important Spanish industrial group’ leading the investment.

Triditive has previously received financial backing from the likes of Stanley Ventures, Techstars and Hunosa Empresas, with this latest round taking its total raised amount to around €8m.

The company was founded in 2016 in Asturias, Spain and has patented its AMCELL industrial 3D printing series, which the company says will enable the mass production of polymer, composite and metal components. Within its AMCELL series, the company is developing the AMCELL 1400 and AMCELL 8300 platforms, both of which are based on extrusion-based technology. To process metals, the technology follows a multi-step process of printing a green part, removing the binder through a catalytic debinding process, and heating the part to redistribute and bond metal particles during sintering.

Both AMCELL systems are capable of printing a range of polymer and composite materials, as well as 316 stainless steel, 17-4PH stainless steel, Inconel and titanium materials. Where they differ is that the AMCELL 1400 has a maximum printing height of 500mm, a nozzle diameter between 0.4-1.2mm and manual operations for build platform changes and final parts storage, while the 8300 has a maximum print height of 350mm, a nozzle diameter between 0.4-0.8mm and automatic platform changes and final parts storage.

Triditive is bringing to market these AMCELL systems to facilitate the automation, scalability and localisation of additive manufacturing. Its hardware is underpinned by the EVAM software platform which organises and manages the workflow, allows digital warehouses to be managed, and acts as a sourcing platform to enable on-demand parts production, as well as the ‘centralising of orders and optimisation of production.’ EVAM will be made available in three tiers: Digital Warehouse, Production Planning and Scheduling, and Enterprise.

The company has recently inaugurated its 2000m2 manufacturing plant in Asturias, where it will develop its proprietary technology. It also has offices in the UK and USA.

