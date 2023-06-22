U.S. Marine Corps. Awards 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. $2.5M contract to ‘enrich’ 3D printing capabilities

× Expand 3YOURMIND/Phillips Corp. Federal Division/U.S. Marine Corps

3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division have announced a partnership with Marine Corps System Command’s Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell (AMOC), to ‘enrich’ its digital additive manufacturing capabilities. According to a press release, 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. work closely with AMOC and are ‘looking forward’ to building onto the integration of 3YOURMIND’s part identification software with Marine Corps System Command’s Digital Manufacturing Data Vault (DMDV).

The DMDV is a centralised digital repository for the Marine Corps to host data and design solutions, which AMOC says is critical for it to scale up its existing 3D printing operations. Integrating 3YOURMIND’s part identification software with DMDV will enhance warfighter efforts to approve spare parts and components for field use according to the companies.

The effort is part of a larger mission by the Department of Defense (DOD) to reshore supply chains, create distributed manufacturing networks, and sustain legacy equipment using additive manufacturing technologies.

The 2.5 million USD AMOC award follows the completion of a first-year contract with 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division. In its first year, the initiative completed several key operational milestones according to the companies, including the validation of 3YOURMIND’s part identification capabilities by screening over 10,000 parts and demonstrating connectivity to other software systems utilised by the DMDV.

3YOURMIND says the custom-developed algorithm for the project focuses on 12 key impact factors, which indicate the printability and created value of 3D printing per component. The company says that from the first 10,000 parts analysed based on priority and printability, 50 parts were identified with at least a potential 1000 days of lead time savings per component.

In year two, the initiative will expand on these milestones and further configure 3YOURMIND software with proprietary and third party systems such as PTC Windchill used by DMDV. AMOC says it will also onboard capabilities to perform 2D drawing analysis to quickly bulk analyse technical data packages for ‘compelling’ 3D printing use cases.

Prior to this award, 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division’s existing partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific saw the companies offer ‘technical expertise’ that they say enables distributed manufacturing. As a result of this partnership, AMOC also gains access to 3YOURMIND’s order and production management software capabilities.

“Although additive manufacturing is well-known for cutting-edge innovations, I am encouraged by our work with AMOC and Phillips Corp. to enable the Marine Corps. to use additive to address more common technology and spare parts gaps,” said William Cuervo, Vice President of Sales, North America at 3YOURMIND. “I am very excited for the opportunity for 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corp. Federal Division to enrich the quality of life of the warfighter by addressing these capability gaps and contribute to the operational readiness that the U.S. Marine Corps prides itself on.”

In May 2023, 3YOURMIND announced the appointment of Alexandre Donnadieu as its new Chief Commercial Officer.