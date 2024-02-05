UK to complete in Additive Manufacturing for the first time at WorldSkills Competition in France

× Expand WorldSkills

WorldSkills UK has announced that at this years WorldSkills Competition, which takes place in Lyon, France from September 10 to 15, the UK will be competing in Renewable Energy and Additive Manufacturing for the first time. The competitors joining Squad UK were selected from a number of candidates at a bootcamp, which included the best finalists from the inaugural WorldSkills UK additive manufacturing competition in 2023.

The finals of the first edition of competition were held on November 15 and 16 at the University of Salford in Manchester, with the young people being tested on 3D design, 3D printing, and 3D scanning skills. The competition was launched by WorldSkills UK in partnership with 3DGBIRE and the CREATE Education project, aimed at post-16 students in education and training.

Steven Taylor, Technical Trainer at 3DGBIRE and CREATE Education Ambassador, one of the main driving forces between putting the inaugural WorldSkills UK Additive Manufacturing competition together, told TCT: “The competition far exceeded the expectations for a demo competition in its first year, the appetite for it, with nearly 90 registrations, through to the level of engagement from the competitors and educational institutions. The quality of the competition was very high, blowing the judges away with their knowledge and use of the hardware and software.

“We were not sure if we would have any competitors going to Lyon, especially with it being a demo competition, but to have 4 of the 8 finalists selected to join the WSUK squad is incredible. I would just like to say a big thanks to everyone who got involved with the competition, without who, it would not have been as successful.”

WorldSkills UK says the decision to enter these skills in response to increasing employer demand in the sectors identified in the organisations insights reports. In particular, in the ‘Skills for a net-zero’ economy’ report, it was stated that WorldSkills UK would work with its partners to ensure UK participation at the global finals in renewable energy at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

The team members selected to join Squad UK for additive manufacturing are: Oscar McNaughton from University of Wales Trinity Saint David; Eva Voma from Grwp Llandrillo Menai; Jakub Strzelczyk from MTC; and Lucas Langley from UTC Sheffield.

Speaking to TCT about what is in store for the next edition of the WorldSkills UK AM competition, Taylor said: “We are in the middle of preparation for this year’s competition which launches at the end of Feburary, with the chance of the winners being selected for Shanghai 2026.”

Taylor spoke to TCT in November 2023 about the inaugural WorldSkills UK additive manufacturing competition prior to the finals taking place.