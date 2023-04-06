Ulendo awarded $1M grant from NSF to advance 3D printing software

× Expand Ulendo Technologies (left) a print with input shaping, (right) a print with Ulendo FBS

Ulendo Technologies, Inc. is expanding the commercial use of its TCT Award-nominated patented vibration compensation software (Ulendo VC), made possible from a grant of 1 million USD awarded by America’s Seed Fund, powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The company says that the funding means industrial organisations already using a large number of 3D printers in their business can now access Ulendo VC.

Previously, Ulendo VC was only available to manufacturers of 3D printers that would implement it on a specific set of printer models according to the company. The grant, known as Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer, is set to cost effectively increase the productivity and speed of more 3D printer types says Ulendo.

“With the help of NSF, we can significantly improve the existing set of algorithms to address more 3D printer types and, more importantly, retrofit a 3D printer already in operation with our software, doubling its capacity,” said Brenda Jones, Ulendo CEO. “For 3D printing service bureaus and contract additive manufacturers, this enables them to squeeze more value out of their existing investment in additive manufacturing machines.”

Ulendo says that the software algorithms developed through the grant benefit a range of advanced manufacturing machines, such as machine tools and robots, the speed and accuracy of which are limited by vibration.

Ulendo explained in a press release about the announcement that vibration of machines when operated at high speeds, causing pervasive quality problems, has hindered the adoption of 3D printing for mainstream manufacturing. The company says that this project addresses the need for accurate calibration of changing vibration behaviours of 3D printers under varying operating conditions.

Ulendo's Vibration Compensation Software has been nominated for the TCT Software Award at the upcoming 2023 TCT Awards, an event which will coincide with TCT 3Sixty 2023.

