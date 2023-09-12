UltiMaker appoints new CEO

New UltiMaker CEO Michiel Alting von Geusau

UltiMaker has announced the appointment of Michiel Alting von Geusau as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The 3D printing company, which emerged following the merging of Ultimaker and MakerBot brands last year, has spent the last 12 months reshaping the brand to align with its strategy to 'drive adoption of desktop 3D printing solutions.' That includes its range S and Method printers aimed at industrial segments, also MakerBot sub-brand and Sketch series education-focused products.

Michiel stepped into the role on September 4th, replacing former MakerBot CEO Nadav Goshen, who took on the leadership position as CEO of UltiMaker last year. Nadav is said to be leaving the company to pursue a new endeavour.

"Nadav was integral in building the foundation of UltiMaker post-merger, and we are excited to now have Michiel as our leader in this next phase of the company,” says Bart Markus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “Michiel is a seasoned and results-oriented leader with extensive experience in driving growth within technology companies.”

Michiel is said to be bringing a wealth of experience leading companies through acquisitions and integrations. Michiel previously served as CEO and CFO of Docdata N.V., where he led its sale to Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment. At Ingram Micro, Michiel was Global President for the business unit Commerce and Lifecycle Services.

“I am honoured to become the CEO of UltiMaker and grow the adoption of 3D printing across the globe,” says Michiel Alting von Geusau. “UltiMaker is a market leader with easy-to-use and accessible desktop 3D printing solutions for any application. I look forward to leading this innovative company with a bright future and industry leading products.”