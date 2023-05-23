UltiMaker launches Method XL 3D printer

× Expand UltiMaker The UltiMaker Method XL

Less than a month after the announcement of its brand transformation, UltiMaker has announced the launch of the Method XL, a larger scale version of the Method X, offering precision printing with industrial-grade materials for engineering applications. According to UltiMaker, the system is designed to deliver the accuracy and performance of industrial production alongside the flexibility and affordability of a desktop 3D printer.

This latest release from the company, which TCT were invited to see up close in person at RAPID + TCT 2023 in an exclusive media sneak-peek, offers a 305 x 305 x 320 mm build volume and a dimensional accuracy of ± 0.2 mm. The company says it allows users to tackle ambitious projects, from functional prototyping to end use parts.

UltiMaker says that the Method XL is engineered to create large, complex parts that are durable using industrial-grade materials such as ABS-R and ABS Carbon Fiber. According to the company, ABS is one of the most challenging materials to successfully print on a desktop 3D printer due to its tendency to warp and deform.

To tackle this problem, UltiMaker has implemented a heated build plate for the first time in the Method series, in addition to the heated build chamber. The company says that the combination of these two elements are an extra layer of security to avoid localised warp at the bottom of prints, as well as adhesion issues. The company says this creates a stable environment for printing accurate and strong parts of ‘any size’.

“UltiMaker’s mission is to grow the adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing. We saw that there was a lack of production-level industrial capabilities in more accessible and easy-to-use 3D printers,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO at UltiMaker. “With Method XL, we believe we are bringing customers the best 3D printing solution in the market for engineering applications. Method XL is the only 3D printer in its price class with a heated chamber and heated build plate to print large and accurate parts with injection moulding plastics like ABS. With the ability to print larger parts, customers can achieve greater output and efficiency, making Method XL an excellent choice for those looking to take their 3D printing to the next level.”

× Expand UltiMaker A 3D printed part being removed from the build chamber of the Method XL

The Method XL can sync directly with CloudPrint software, allowing customers to upload, monitor, and track print jobs from a web browser. The system also uses RapidRinse, a fast-dissolving water-soluble support material.

As the machine was being developed, it was used to print prototype parts for itself, as was revealed to the media at the press briefing.

The Method XL works with a variety of industrial-grade materials through its open materials platform and the LABS Experimental Extruder. Materials currently available through the program include Jabil SEBS, a soft material with flexible, rubber-like properties; Polymaker PolyMax PC, polycarbonate material that combines strength, toughness, and heat resistance; and LEHVOSS PAHT 9891, carbon fibre reinforced nylon that can withstand high temperatures.

UltiMaker says that the Method XL also offers an external moisture-controlled material case, which it says ensures ‘peak performance’ from professional-grade materials. The printer comes equipped with a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for safer 3D printing indoors.