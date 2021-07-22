Ultimaker launches new print cores for S-line of 3D printing systems

× Expand Ultimaker Ultimaker Ultimaker Print Core CC 0.4mm and 0.6mm

Ultimaker has launched a new print core CC with a wear-resistant hardened steel nozzle for its S-line of 3D printing systems.

The company unveiled the S5 machine in 2018, with the S3 following at TCT Show the year after. It has now sought to enhance the capabilities of the machines with a new print core that allows high-strength materials like carbon fibres, metals, glass and ceramics to be printed.

Ultimaker is making the print core available in 0.4mm and 0.6mm sizes, with the former said to be well-suited for composite applications with detailed features, thinner lines and a smooth surface, and the latter enabling faster prints. Both versions will allow users to tackle applications that require ‘extra stiffness and rigidity’, such as functional prototypes and manufacturing tools. Supporting such efforts are more than 60 composite materials within the Ultimaker ecosystem.

Though only just officially launched, the new print core CC products have already been utilised by one of Ultimaker’s customers in the rail industry.

“What impressed us with the new print core CC was the quality of the prints, even after 1,600 print hours,” commented John Maguire, Technical Executive, Drawing and Design office at Irish Rail. “We use composite materials from DSM and Covestro and get first time right results with high dimensional accuracy, and a smooth surface finish. The reliability and longevity of the print core, and the seamless integration of third-party material print profiles available in the ecosystem, enable us to print industrial parts swiftly and effectively.”

