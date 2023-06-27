University of Stuttgart purchases DragonFly IV 3D printer from Nano Dimension for development of quantum sensors

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension DragonFly IV

Nano Dimension has announced that it has sold a DragonFly IV 3D printer to the University of Stuttgart, its most advanced 3D printer for electronics according to the company. The system will be installed at the university’s Institute of Smart Sensors (IIS) and 3rd Institute of Physics (PI3).

The two groups are jointly working on the design and integration of next-generation quantum devices as part of a government sponsored program known as Cluster4Future QSens. The University of Stuttgart groups are working together with 19 industrial partners and three research institutes to ‘spearhead’ the industrial use of quantum sensors to target a large-scale market entry within the next three to five years according to Nano Dimension.

Nano says the DragonFly IV is a ‘critical innovation enabler’ in specialty applications for High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs) by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Such Hi-PEDs are used in applications such as autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices.

Professor Jens Anders, Institute Director of the IIS at the University of Stuttgart, and spokesperson for QSens said: “We are excited to bring the DragonFly IV with its worldwide unique capabilities into our research. The integration of qubits for quantum sensing and quantum computing is high-demanding in nature, requiring innovative, high-precision solutions; therefore it is not often that we find technology that meets our challenging needs. Engaging with Nano Dimension will help us design and manufacture the next generation of scalable quantum devices, which will revolutionise our society with applications ranging from smart prostheses and smart breath sensors over pharmaceutical research to autonomous driving.”

Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension added: “We look forward to supporting the University of Stuttgart and the Center of Applied Quantum Technology in their ever-critical work on quantum technology. Furthermore, we are pleased that another customer has come to appreciate the value of AME to drive innovation. This is particularly empowering when the work at-hand is the scalable integration of qubits for quantum sensing and computing. This field is perfect use case for our AME system, DragonFly IV, which can be used to make specialty electronic devices with the design freedom and shorter innovation cycles of additive manufacturing.”

Nano Dimension is currently involved in an ongoing story with Stratasys, as it has had multiple takeover bids rejected, and has submitted an all-cash special tender offer, which Stratasys urged its shareholders to file a notice of objection against, while Nano emphasised the value for the shareholders in the deal. Stratasys' board also rejected a takeover bid from 3D Systems after the announcement of the Stratasys merger with Desktop Metal.