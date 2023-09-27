Velo3D announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Velo3D has announced that William McCombe has resigned as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 29, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Bernard Chung, Velo3D’s Vice President of Finance has been appointed as Acting CFO, effective September 29, 2023.

McCombe has agreed to stay on in a transition capacity through November 7, 2023, and will participate in the company’s third quarter earnings conference call on November 7, 2023.

“I want to thank Bill for his dedication and leadership over the last three years as he guided the company through the listing process and helped successfully grow Velo3D into one of the leading technology suppliers in the additive manufacturing industry,” said Benny Buller, CEO of Velo3D. “I wish Bill the best of luck in his future endeavours. I am also pleased to welcome Bernie as our Acting Chief Financial Officer and look forward to continuing to build on our 3-year partnership. Given his more than 20 years of finance experience, we expect a seamless transition as he takes on his new responsibities.”

In his role as Vice President of Finance for Velo3D, Chung led the company’s accounting, finance, and SEC reporting teams. Prior to joining Velo3D, he worked in finance management roles in the manufacturing, transportation, and technology industries. He also worked as director and audit manager for KPMG and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Earlier in September 2023, Velo3D appointed Michelle Sidwell as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. The company also announced in August 2023 that it was seeking to raise capital through the sale of up to 105 million USD in senior notes offering.