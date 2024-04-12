Velo3D appoints Nancy Krystal as Vice President, General Counsel

Expand Nancy Krystal

Velo3D has announced the appointment of Nancy Krystal as Vice President, General Counsel to oversee all legal matters for the company.

With over 16 dynamic years of experience in corporate law, Krystal is said to bring a wealth of experience in navigating complex legal landscapes and spearheading pivotal deals to her new role at Velo3D.

Velo3D is currently working to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's Listed Company Manual and revealed last December that it was exploring strategic alternatives that included a merger or sale. Earlier this week, the company announced it is to sell shares in 'reasonable best efforts' public offering.

In her role, Krystal will report to CEO Brad Kreger and be responsible for all legal matters at Velo3D, including but not limited to, managing the board of directors processes and procedures, supporting SEC and public company compliance, handling contracts, and overseeing the company’s intellectual property. Velo3D has said the appointment follows 'several major strategic initiatives' executed by Velo3D as it 'matures as an organisation and transitions to its next phase of growth.'

"Nancy’s extensive legal expertise and track record of success with established, mature companies make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team as Velo3D enters its next phase of growth as a company,” commented Kreger. “With Nancy on board, I am confident that we will strengthen our legal foundation and ensure that our operations are aligned with the highest standards of integrity and compliance.”

Prior to joining Velo3D, Krystal served as General Counsel of Jelly Belly Candy Company, where she helped orchestrate the sale of the company to Ferrara Candy Co., which was finalised in late 2023. In that role she oversaw and managed all legal functions, ensuring corporate compliance, mitigating risks, and improving profitability. She has also held roles at Big Heart Pet Brands and AXA Advisors, where she was involved in multi-billion-dollar transactions and compliance program development.

“Velo3D’s innovative technology makes it uniquely poised to succeed in the additive manufacturing space and I am thrilled to join the company as it enters this exciting phase of growth,” added Krystal. “I look forward to working closely with Brad, the Velo3D executive team, and the board of directors as we execute against our plan to achieve our strategic objectives. I am confident in our executive team and their vision for the company position us well for what’s to come.”