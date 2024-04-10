Velo3D to sell shares in 'reasonable best efforts' public offering

Velo3D intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in a ‘reasonable best efforts’ public offering.

All of the securities to be sold in the offering, which is subject to market conditions, are to be offered by Velo3D, Inc. A Velo3D press release says there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Velo3D, who was last year hit with an NYSE noncompliance notice after its share price remained at below 1.00 USD for 30 consecutive trading days, will use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities for funding working capital and capital expenditures, as well as other general corporate purchases, including the repayment of the Company’s senior secured notes due 2026 and ‘other permitted indebtedness.’

Read more: Interim CEO Brad Kreger on the potential sale of Velo3D

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering on a reasonable best-efforts basis. Reasonable best efforts means the underwriters do not agree to purchase all of the securities from the issuer, rather they agree to use their best efforts to sell as many shares as possible. Velo3D’s current share value is at 0.46 USD.

Last month, the company announced their 2023 financial results, reporting a 3 million USD downturn in revenue and 135 million USD in losses. As a result of this performance, the company has appointed Brad Kreger as CEO in place of Benny Buller, reduced headcount as part of an effort to reduce 40% of its operational expenses, and increased headcount in Customer Service and Quality by 40%. Since mid-December, Velo3D has reported 27 million USD in purchase orders.