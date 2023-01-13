Velo3D hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering

Velo3D Dr. Robin Stamp

Velo3D has announced that it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering.

His role will see him help to grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries.

As Director of Solutions Engineering, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies.

Dr. Stamp has previous experience of leading teams in the research and development of additive manufacturing technology, including operating Velo3D’s fully integrated solution in production environments. He previously worked as a Principal Engineer at SpaceX, where he was involved in developing technology for space applications.

He also spent over a decade working for medical technology company Stryker, leading the research and development team responsible for creating new additive manufacturing processes for medical implants.

“In our industry, there aren’t many people with more experience using metal additive manufacturing technology in production environments than Robin,” said Dr. Greg Brown, Velo3D Vice President of Technology. “His creativity solving problems through additive manufacturing will be very beneficial to our solutions engineering team and his experience operating Velo3D’s technology in real-world environments will help our customers maximise the use of their Sapphire printers.”

Dr. Stamp will use his experience across various industries to work with customers to understand their needs, expand the manufacturing capabilities of Velo3D’s solutions, and educate customers on how to fully leverage various technology improvements.

“Since I first operated a Velo3D Sapphire printer, I realised the technology was a cut above the rest in terms of its print capabilities,” said Stamp. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with Velo3D’s innovative technology, helping improve and develop products, and enabling new customers.”

Dr. Stamp also has a Ph.D. in Additive Manufacturing for Medical Devices from the University of Liverpool, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the University of Southampton.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.