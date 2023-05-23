Velo3D promotes Alexander Varlahanov to Chief Technology Officer

Velo3D has announced the promotion of Alexander Varlahanov to the position of Chief Technology Officer within the company. In his new role, Varlahanov will be responsible for driving innovation of Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology, which the company says will help it maintain a leadership advantage over competitors.

Varlahanov has over 25 years experience in developing manufacturing technology, and has contributed to the design and scaling of Velo3D’s ‘fully integrated additive manufacturing solution’ since joining the company in 2017. This includes development and delivery of the company’s Sapphire XC large format printer.

Varlahanov most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at the company, where he oversaw the company’s hardware and software products. In his new role, he will also oversee the technology team, which is responsible for process development of new alloys and techniques, as well as advanced technology development.

“In his various roles at Velo3D over the course of his career, Alex has made tremendous contributions to the company and has been pivotal in developing our innovative technology,” said Benny Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “These contributions have helped us quickly become one of the leaders in our category. I believe that in this new role Alex will continue to execute our mission of helping innovators create the next generation of technologies that will change the world.”

As CTO, Varlahanov will oversee the improvement of existing hardware and software products as well as the development of new products. He will also work closely with the company’s product, sales, and marketing teams.

Varlahanov added: “I’m excited to take on this new role as CTO at Velo3D and I welcome the challenges that await me and my team as we work to advance our technology, deliver new products, and meet the needs of our customers. Velo3D has always strived to be the best in the metal additive manufacturing industry, and I am confident my team and I will be able to continue that legacy.”

Prior to joining Velo3D, Varlahanov spent over 17 years at GUZIK Technical Enterprises, a company which provides test solutions to the disk drive industry, as well as waveform acquisition tools for applications in avionics, signal intelligence, military electronics, astronomy, and semiconductors. He has a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Novosibirsk State University.