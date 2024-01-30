WeAreAM adds 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual to its manufacturing workflow

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual

3D Systems has announced that WeAreAM, a digital and metal additive manufacturing company located in Brescia, Lombardia, Italy, has added 3D System’s DMP Flex 350 Dual to its new Center of Excellence.

WeAreAM’s services cover additive manufacturing from application engineering and design through production and post processing for industries such as oil and gas, automotive, and aerospace. The addition of 3D Systems’ direct metal printing solution will enable the company to become increasingly responsive to its customers’ requirements.

3D System’s newest partner in Italy, Gruppo Grazioli, will work in close collaboration with WeAreAM, providing training, support, and other services to ensure manufacturers integrating additive manufacturing are maximising the solution and their investment.

The DMP Flex 350 Dual enables flexible application use and quick-swap build modules, and a central server to manage print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance for 24/7 productivity according to 3D Systems. Additionally, the vacuum chamber significantly reduces argon gas consumption while delivering “best-in-class” oxygen purity of <25 ppm.

The printer also includes Oqton’s 3DXpert software which supports each step of the additive manufacturing workflow from design to post processing, to quickly and efficiently transition from a 3D model to successfully 3D printed parts.

This software solution for modelling, simulation, and manufacturing eliminates the need to rely on multiple software packages according to 3D Systems. Efficiencies driven by 3DXpert can enable up to 75% faster file-processing time and can increase productivity by up to 40% says the company.

“The addition of our DMP technology in WeAreAM’s Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in their journey toward achieving manufacturing optimisation,” said Matteo Marcellini, Director, Industrial Solutions, 3D Systems. “Our DMP Flex 350 Dual is renowned as a high throughput, high repeatability metal 3D printer that is capable of producing high-quality metal parts in a broad range of alloys.

“The addition of this printer will not only help WeAreAM address its customers’ evolving application needs and catalyse innovation, it will also help improve productivity. Additionally, our newest partner, Gruppo Grazioli, brings deep expertise in solutions integration to help manufacturers optimise their investments. I’m looking forward to all we will be able to achieve through this collaboration.”

Paolo Folgrarait, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of WeAreAM said: “We are excited about our collaboration with 3D Systems and Gruppo Grazioli, aimed at showcasing how metal 3D printing technologies can be utilised to create functional objects. The rapid serial production of parts on the 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual meets all critical safety requirements across various application sectors, and empowers manufacturers to design innovative products.”

Carlo Grazioli, board member at Gruppo Grazioli added: “We are thrilled about our collaboration with 3D Systems, a significant step that solidifies our position in the metal additive technology sector in Italy. The partnership enables us to further provide advanced solutions and comprehensive support, thus contributing to driving innovation in the Italian industrial landscape. We are committed to delivering added value to businesses through the integration of cutting-edge technologies fostering growth and excellence in the industry.”