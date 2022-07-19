Xerox announce 3D printer installation on USS Essex

× Expand Xerox ElemX 3D printer

Xerox has announced that one of its ElemX liquid metal printers was installed on board USS Essex (LHD 2), making it the first metal additive manufacturing machine deployed on a U.S Naval vessel.

The U.S. Navy had previously announced the installation of a 3D printer on the Essex as part of Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) research, with testing due to take place as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, but had not specified what printer had been equipped on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

The ElemX was placed on the ship earlier this month in Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, with sea trials beginning immediately. The U.S. Navy is adopting a strategy of using additive manufacturing (AM) to increase operational readiness for the fleet.

The relationship between the two began in December 2020 with the first-ever installation of the ElemX, which took place at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

“The military supply chain is among the most complex in the world and putting the ElemX on the USS Essex means that sailors can now bypass that complexity and print parts when and where they need them,” said Tali Rosman, GM of Elem Additive. “We are proud to continue our relationship with the Navy to help them advance their additive manufacturing capabilities and execute their long-term vision.”

The ElemX leverages Xerox’s liquid metal AM technology that uses standard aluminium wire. Unlike other metal 3D printing technologies, there are no hazardous metal powders with ElemX and no need for special facility modifications or personal protective equipment to operate the machine.

The printer also requires minimal post-processing and therefore provides a faster time-to-part. To withstand various sea states and environmental challenges that U.S. naval warships encounter, the ElemX was installed in an industrial shipping container to ruggedise it.

The ElemX 3D printer was commercially introduced in February 2021, and since then, Elem Additive Solutions has expanded operations, including opening an Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Cary, North Carolina.

The ElemX is said to be a 'safer and simpler' metal 3D printer, addressing supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defence and industrial manufacturing. Engineered to bring simplicity to the supply chain process, ElemX is a popular option for spares, repairs and low-volume production parts.

The trials, which are currently underway, will establish operational guidelines and technical feasibility studies to determine applications and use cases. A team on board USS Essex will design and print shipboard items and provide feedback to NPS and Commander, Naval Surface Force Pacific.

