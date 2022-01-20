XJet announces new leadership role for Andy Middleton as the company 'elevates its infrastructure'

× Expand SONJA BELL Andy Middleton.

Respected industry leader, Andy Middleton has been announced as XJet’s newest leadership team member, being appointed Business Director for Central Europe.

The announcement comes as the company, who provide 3D printing solutions to create products in ceramics and metals, experiences a wave of interest growth after they begin ramping up their infrastructure, specifically focusing on its global network sales.

Andy Middleton joins with nearly 30 years of experience in executive roles within print and additive manufacturing industries. He has a record for building sustainable business growth, reinforced by his most recent role of Executive Vice President at Stratasys - managing the company’s business in Europe - while he also brings a wealth of ‘go-to-market’ experience.

Middleton explained his interest in the role lies within the innovation XJet demonstrates. He said: “The core technologies behind XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting AM are phenomenal, resulting in ground-breaking material and part properties. This is what it’s all about for customers, essential for high performance ceramics and metal, so I’m excited by the journey XJet is taking.

“The technical ceramics market is close to tipping point with AM technology, so it’s imperative that highly certified industries such as MedTech, aerospace and energy – that use so many of these materials – understand the potential of XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting technology. A huge amount of compliance is required for these high performing engineering materials, and it’s my opinion XJet is uniquely capable of meeting those criteria with a scalable solution,”

Chief Business Officer for XJet Dror Danai said: “Having worked with Andy previously at Objet and seeing his stellar work at Stratasys, we’re excited to have him on the team.”

His support was echoed by XJet CEO, Hanan Gothait, who added: “I am certain that Andy’s experience and reputation in the market will be a great asset in driving XJet business growth.”

