Xometry acquires Thomas in $300m deal

Xometry has announced the acquisition of Thomas, a leading product sourcing, supplier selection and digital marketing company.

Thomas brings deep relationships with highly qualified enterprise buyers and engineers, with more than 1.3 million users and 500,000 commercial and industrial sellers registered to its platform.

Xometry believes the acquisition – which is valued at $300m and expected to close this week – will rapidly expand its buyer and seller base and help to enhance its global digital marketplace for manufacturers. It also expects Thomas’ marketing and data services to deliver an ‘unmatched suite of end-to-end services for sellers with additional fintech and digital marketing products.’

“Xometry and Thomas share a common mission of championing the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, one of the largest sectors of the global economy and the foundation for innovation everywhere,” commented Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Thomas brings strong brand equity, trusted and extensive relationships, proprietary data and advanced full-funnel marketing services – assets that perfectly complement our digital marketplace. Together, we will introduce new services, cross-sell to our combined base and expand our suite of products, particularly in fintech and digital marketing.”

“Thomas has a long and proud history of bringing active buyers and sellers together on our Thomasnet.com platform and providing the data and marketing services that inform decision-making,” added Tony Uphoff, President and CEO of Thomas. “In joining forces with Xometry, we’re uniting our products with the power of the Xometry marketplace so we can do even more for industry together.”

