Ziknes works with Meltio to create the Z-Metal One robotic additive manufacturing machine

Meltio, a manufacturer of metal laser deposition technology, and Ziknes, a technology startup combining robotics and additive manufacturing, have joined forces to create Z-Metal One, a plug and play robotic machine, that the companies say allows for the creating of 3D parts in a simple, sustainable and efficient way.

Ziknes has worked with Meltio since 2021 to devise a system ready for use immediate by end customers, and offers a complete hardware and software solution for metal 3D printing. The Z-Metal One includes a self-supporting structure with a robot, positioner, and Meltio’s multi-laser laser head.

The integration is made possible by the Meltio Engine, a hybrid manufacturing module that combines 3D printing with CNC machining centres or robotic arms. Ziknes chose this technology to support its attempts to make the industrial sector more sustainable through reduced waste, emissions and energy use.

Z-Metal One was created as an all-in-one solution that brings together its robotic printing software, a positioning table, a laser printing system, process automation and a validated self-supporting structure that makes the machine easier to transport. The system has the capability to print large parts in materials such as titanium, copper, aluminium, steel and inconel. According to the manufacturers, the Meltio head also produces no waste.

The process is made flexible through a robot that drives the multi-laser head through its 6 axes. The positioner features two rotation and turning axes, meaning that it is not necessary to create supports. The machines are validated in-house by Ziknes, before being sent out with a manual to the customer’s premises, meaning that he only requirement is for the customer to complete a basic training course.

Earlier this year, Meltio announced K3D as its first official service bureau partner and a key contributor to its application development efforts within Europe.

