Meltio names service provider K3D as application development partner for DED 3D printing tech

Meltio has announced K3D as its first official service bureau partner and a key contributor to its application development efforts within Europe.

The agreement was facilitated by 3D Printer Solutions, Meltio’s official sales partner in the Benelux region, and has seen K3D acquire the Meltio M450 and Meltio Engine Robot Integration systems. Meltio’s M450 system is equipped with a 150 x 170 x 425 mm build volume, 1200W laser power and two K300 spools of metal wire. The Engine Robot Integration, meanwhile, features the same laser power but utilises an expanded print envelope that is inherent to motion system.

K3D is a Dutch technology centre which uses metal 3D printing technologies to serve industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical and military. By bringing two of Meltio’s products in-house, the company will utilise its Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology to supply the demand for parts in the aforementioned industries while also co-creating the official training and capacitation curriculums. Through these efforts, K3D will help Meltio to further develop and advance its DED technology.

“We are thrilled to be working with K3D and 3D Printer Solutions, as this collaboration between us serves as a great indicator of how Meltio’s partner ecosystem is evolving,” commented Gerard Garcia, Head of Sales and Marketing at Meltio. “Together with K3D, we will be able to cater to the ever-growing interest in Meltio’s technology and its applications. As well as leveraging K3D’s knowledge, we will be able to further develop the official Meltio training and capacitation curriculum, subsequently easing the adoption of metal additive manufacturing.”

“Over the years, we have become well-acquainted with various metal 3D printing technologies, such as powder bed fusion. However, Meltio’s pioneering wire laser metal deposition process will definitely put metal AM into a new perspective as well as it will ease its adoption in the Dutch market,” added Luuk Wissink, CEO at K3D. “By acquiring the Meltio M450 metal 3D printer, we’ll be able to easily print very high-density metal parts on a compact footprint, while we’ll be able to cater to the ever-growing demand for larger and more complex metal parts using the Meltio Engine Robot Integration.”

