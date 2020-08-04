Lubrizol acquires 3D printing service provider Avid Product Development

× Expand Avid Product Development Avid Product Development

Lubrizol has acquired engineering and additive manufacturing service provider Avid Product Development for an undisclosed amount.

The takeover expands the chemical company’s play in the additive manufacturing space, bringing in Avid’s suite of design for additive manufacturing, prototyping and additive production capabilities to supplement Lubrizol’s material extrusion and powder bed fusion material offerings. Machines powered by both of these processes are housed by Avid, as are stereolithography platforms.

With decades of experience in supplying materials to industrial markets, Lubrizol has made its entry and established its presence within the additive manufacturing space in the last few years. It has optimised a series of its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials for the extrusion and powder bed fusion processes, with companies such as Ultimaker and HP validating Lubrizol products for their respective machines. Looking to increase its footprint in the additive sphere, the company has moved to acquire the expertise and 3D printing services of Avid Product Development.

“Lubrizol continues to invest in opportunities that bring new differentiated solutions to our customers,” commented Gert-Jan Nijhuis, General Manager, 3D Printing Solutions at Lubrizol Engineered Materials. “The acquisition of Avid Product Development greatly enhances our ability as a 3D printing solution provider, offering complete product solutions from material development to printing and post-processing services, delivering end-use products for our key markets.”

“As a result of this acquisition, we will have vast opportunities to demonstrate our capabilities in engineering, design and manufacturing with the support of an industry leader in materials development, applications and testing,” added Doug Collins, founder of Avid Product Development.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.