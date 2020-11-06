Lubrizol TPU range for HP Jet Fusion 3D printing to be distributed in UK&I by ArtSystems

× Expand Lubrizol TPU

Lubrizol has selected HP 3D print and technical imaging reseller ArtSystems as the UK&I distributor of its ESTANE range of thermoplastic TPUs for the Multi Jet Fusion platforms.

Within this range of thermoplastics is Lubrizol’s 3D TPU M95A, which is certified for use on the HP Multi Jet Fusion 4200 machines and boasts excellent processing and unpacking at room temperature, as well as material reusability up to 80%. It also has ISO 1993-5 and ISO 1993-10 skin contact and toxicity certification and is available at sizes of 30L, 300L and 900L.

This material is said to be suitable for application in the footwear sector, for uppers, midsoles and insoles; the consumer goods sector, for bicycle helmets, seats and wearables; and the transport industries, for arm rests, exhaust parts and bearings. In distributing the material, ArtSystems expects to open up these 3D printing applications and more to its customer base, and is also set to offer a sample and test print service which is expected to be rolled out before the end of the year.

“It was a logical move for us as we are HP’s only Jet Distributor in UK&I, so we can ensure that all the HP Jet Fusion resellers have easy access to this innovative material,” commented Steve Hawker, ArtSystems Managing Director. “It will extend the range of applications that partners can offer in their additive manufacturing solutions. We also intend to offer partners access to both simple and test print services to make it easier for them to do this.”

“We see this partnership between Lubrizol ESTANE TPU and the HP MJF 4200 range of printers as just the beginning of growing the potential of HP Multi Jet Fusion technology by enabling wider application solutions,” added David Pascual, Global 3DP Marketing Manager of Lubrizol’s Engineered Polymers division. “As a HP Open Materials and Applications Platform partner, we have a deep understanding of HP’s standards and can bring our expertise of TPU materials to exploit its unique capabilities. We look forward to working with ArtSystems and the HP partners to enable them to deliver ever more innovative additive manufacturing solutions for their customers.”

