MakerBot announces distributor of 3D printing technology in Benelux region

× Expand MakerBot MakerBot Method Carbon Fiber

MakerBot has announced Unitum Group as a distributor of its desktop 3D printing platform in the Benelux region through its Distrinova division.

Distrinova has built up years of experience supplying 3D printing technology throughout Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, offering machines, consumables and spare parts from brands such as 3D Systems, Tiertime, Polymaker, CraftUnique, ICE Filaments and now MakerBot.

The company will now provide its customer base with a range of 3D printing machines, materials and accessories. This will include the Method, Method X and recently launched Method Carbon Fiber systems, the growing portfolio of materials developed by MakerBot and its partners, and the Experimental and Composite Extruders.

“We are very proud to introduced MakerBot and the Method technology into our product portfolio. With the Method range, we can provide our resellers network not only reliable, state-of-the-art 3D printers, but also the opportunity to offer their customers high value-added solutions for a broad range of new application areas,” commented Guy Van der Celen, CEO of Unitum Group BV. “In addition, the introduction of MakerBot corresponds perfectly with Distronova’s strategy to develop strong partnerships with the leading innovative global manufacturers of 3D printers.”

“Our collaboration with Distrinova is another step for us as we continue to make industrial-level 3D printing more accessible to users around the world,” added Leonardo Rodrigues, General Manager EMEA at MakerBot. “With years of experience in additive manufacturing technologies and a wide network, we believe Distrinova offers a strong link between manufacturers and customers in the region.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.