Meltio to open additive manufacturing reference site in partnership with Fastech

Artillery shell manufactured with Meltio 3D printing technology.

Meltio and Fastech are to open an Advanced Additive Manufacturing (AM) reference site in Danville, Virginia in October 2025.

The facility will serve as a demonstration hub for U.S. and international industries, allowing prospective adopters to experience the capabilities of Meltio’s Directed Energy Deposition (DED) wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions.

This site, according to Meltio, marks a major milestone in the company's global expansion. It will specialise in producing metal parts for sectors such as defence, aerospace, naval and education, and endeavour to solve critical challengers for customers. Among the solutions, Meltio suggests, will be the facilitation of on-demand repair and production in remote or operational areas, the replacement of obsolete or worn-out components, and the restoring of battle-damaged equipment.

As part of the partnership with Fastech, a Meltio M600 metal 3D printer and the Meltio Robot Cell have been installed at Fastech's Danville facilities. Manufacturers will be able to leverage these systems to test and validate additive manufacturing applications. Meltio claims the offering will help companies cut costs, speed up production, and strengthen supply chains with reliable, on-demand manufacturing.

Alan Pearce, CEO of Fastech, said: “We are proud to partner with Meltio to bring this groundbreaking reference site to life. Many companies, including ours, are embracing DED technology because it enables higher tolerances, superior part definition, precision, repeatability, readiness, and reduced lead times. This site will give U.S. manufacturers the chance to experience those advantages firsthand.”

Gabriel Ortiz, Sales Manager, Meltio in the United States, added: “Establishing this first global reference site in the United States reflects Meltio’s strong commitment to supporting U.S. industries. With Fastech, we are giving manufacturers the opportunity to explore cutting-edge applications, from defense to research, that demonstrate the transformative power of wire-laser metal 3D printing.”

To celebrate the launch of the facility, the two companies will host an open house next month, showcasing Meltio's additive manufacturing capability via a series of parts. They include an artillery shell manufactured in SS-316LSi and Marine Bronze with the Meltio M600, a dual wall pipe produced in SS-316LSi on the Meltio Engine, and a flap actuator manufactured in Titanium 64 on the Meltio M600.