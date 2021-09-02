3D Systems adds two new metal 3D printing materials

× Expand Certified M789 3D printed mould insert.

3D Systems has today added two new materials to its 3D printed metals line-up aimed at applications in aerospace, automotive, semiconductors, energy and mould making.

Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) have been optimised for use on the additive manufacturing pioneer’s Direct Metal Printing platform following work with material specialists APWORKS and voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl to qualify both materials.

Scalmalloy is a high-strength aluminium alloy with a tensile strength of 520MPa and yield strength of 480MPa, significantly stronger than AlSi10Mg. The high strength of Scalmalloy makes it ideal for additively manufacturing weight-efficient, load-bearing components and high-strength, corrosion-resistant aluminium parts including RF components for aerospace, structural and fluid management components for automotive, and fluid flow and thermal management structures for the semiconductor space. 3D Systems adds that parts printed in Scalmalloy can be chemically cleaned during post-processing to deliver a final part with optimal surface finish.

“Adding the capability to additively manufacture parts from Scalmalloy to our portfolio is an important step forward; especially for our aerospace customers,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “Scalmalloy has a very attractive strength-to-weight ratio and is more amenable to 3D printing than many conventional high-strength aluminium alloys. These performance attributes make it ideal for aerospace applications and we are excited to see how our customers will use 3D printed Scalmalloy components to continue to push the envelope with their innovation.”

M789 is a hard, corrosion-resistant tooling steel that’s said to be ideal for the manufacture of high-strength moulds and tooling that can be hardened up to 52HRC and are also Cobalt-free. Certification of the material on the DMP platform was attained in collaboration with GF Machining Solutions. 3D Systems says parts printed in M789 such as mould inserts, drill bits, cutting tools and automotive parts like drive train parts and axle components, can support long-term use and are able to withstand the rigours of repetitive manufacturing processes and high humidity environments.

“Our customers in the automotive industry are increasingly relying on additive manufacturing to advance and accelerate their innovation,” said Kevin Baughey, segment leader, transportation & motorsports, 3D Systems. “Having M789 as part of our metal 3D printing solution delivers greater accuracy to our automotive customers. This is enabling them to use the technology for applications that require higher fidelity and thinner walls, like die inserts with conformal cooling and tire tread moulds, and providing them a competitive advantage.”

Customers are now being invited to work with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG) to certify the materials for use on its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 machines. Parts printed in both materials will be on display at RAPID + TCT later this month where 3D Systems will be exhibiting on booth E7601 alongside its latest developments in polymer materials, including the recent Accura AMX Rigid Black.

