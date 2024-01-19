3DEO 3D printing technology receives investment from Japan

× Expand 3DEO Close-up of a 316L stainless steel part form 3DEO

Metal 3D printing service provider 3DEO has announced it has received ‘significant investment’ from the Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) and Seiko Epson Corporation (EPSON).

Described as a ‘pivotal step’ in the Los Angeles-based company’s expansion, the investment aims to support 3DEO’s growth strategies in North America and Japan, particularly for additive manufacturing (AM) applications in the semiconductor, aerospace, medical devices and equipment, and industrial markets.

DBJ and EPSON's investment, secured after review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), will see DBJ provide hands-on support to 3DEO, and a close relationship with Epson and other stakeholders to support 3DEO in building its business and increasing its corporate value.

"The collaboration with DBJ and EPSON is a powerful endorsement of our mission to empower product and engineering teams across the globe," said Matthew Petros, CEO and Co-founder of 3DEO. "This investment is not just capital; it's a commitment to a shared vision of challenging what’s possible through the combination of additive design principles and differentiated capabilities.”

The collaboration is said to enable 3DEO to leverage Japan’s established manufacturing strengths while helping to address the reserved uptake by the Japanese market in adopting AM for production. DBJ’s role has been described as ‘a nexus for all parties involved,’ including national and local governments and related private companies, which is said to help contribute to the social implementation of DfAM (design for additive manufacturing) in Japan.

"By integrating 3DEO's AM capabilities with the meticulous engineering tradition of Japan, we aim to unlock new levels of productivity and expand the manufacturing possibilities in one of the world's leading economies," said Payman Torabi, CTO and Co-founder of 3DEO. "This investment is a testament to the trust and potential seen in 3DEO's innovative approach. We are excited to collaborate with DBJ and Epson, leveraging their expertise and market reach to enhance and refine the landscape of Additive Manufacturing.”

3DEO’s 3D printing offering its based on its patented Intelligent Layering metal AM technology and DfAM service, and is designed to scale printing from prototypes to high-volume. In 2022, the company took home the TCT Award for Consumer Product for its first mass market offering, a double-edged safety razor manufactured with metal 3D printing.

For a closer look at the growing additive manufacturing market in Japan, register for TCT Japan 2024, which takes place on 31st January-2nd February in Tokyo.