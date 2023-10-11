6K Additive announces appointments of CCO & CFO

6K Additive has announced Nicholas Pflugh as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jonathan Wolak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the company looks to strengthen its play as a provider of metals for additive manufacturing.

The pair join the company during what 6K Additive describes as a 'pivotal period of expansion' as it looks to build on the progress made in its supply of titanium, nickel and refractory metals to the aerospace, medical and defence markets.

Nicholas Pflugh, 6K Additive Chief Commercial Officer.

Pflugh is said to boast 'strategic acumen, leadership prowess, and an ability to drive transformative commercial growth' developed across several roles in industry. He has spent 16 years with Kennametal and last held the position of Vice President and General Manager of the Engineered Wear Components division where he was 'decisive in leading strategies that culminated in double-digit revenue growth.' In his role as CCO, he had commercial responsibility for a $1 billion business segment.

Jonathan Wolak, 6K Additive new Chief Financial Officier.

Wolak, meanwhile, most recently excelled as the Financial Director for the Architectural Coatings division of PPG Industries, Inc., a multi-billion dollar business unit within the publicly-traded, $18 billion global manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty materials. Spending 16 years at PPG, Jonathan held critical roles like the Global Finance Director for the Packaging Coatings business unit and the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, where he was 'instrumental in driving significant growth and amplifying earnings.'

“I am delighted to welcome Nick and Jonathan to our executive team at 6K Additive. Each brings a unique blend of expertise, vision, and proven leadership that is not only impressive but essential for our customers as they look to secure domestic supply of critical materials like titanium and C103 both vital to our nation’s defence,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “Jonathan’s financial acumen and strategic insights, coupled with Nicholas’s exceptional track record of working with the defence primes and global organisations to drive commercial growth, align perfectly with our ambitious roadmap.

“Their contributions will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to deliver unparalleled value, innovation, and quality to our clients world-wide.”

The two appointments come around 18 months after the wider 6K business raised $102m in Series D funding round.