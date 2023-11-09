6K Additive & Metal Powder Works partner to deliver copper-based 3D printing alloys

6K Additive and Metal Powder Works (MPW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver copper/nickel and bronze alloy powders for additive manufacturing through pure copper and copper alloy production.

The companies announced their partnership at Formnext. They believe the high yield production capabilities of Metal Powder Works' DirectPowder process and 6K Additive's UniMelt microwave plasma will ensure economic advantages, faster time to market and more sustainable production from both feedstock creation and material production.

MPW's DirectPowder process harnesses a patented technology that is said to provide consistent powder size and shape, with its current portfolio consisting of high-strength aluminium and highly conductive copper powders. New alloys are actively in development through its newly launched MPW Developer Network, with the company now also aligning with 6K Additive to advance the development of copper based alloys. 6K Additive, too, has demonstrated its capacity to develop copper alloys, but by joining forces, the companies are confident they can ensure sustainable sourcing, reliable delivery and quality products.

“The market for copper is eager for a scalable solution that can not only deliver high-quality material, but one that can bring simplicity to the supply chain with a very sustainable process,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “The synergies between our two organisations ensure customers can source their material sustainably, reliably, and with the quality that meets their stringent specifications.”

Metal Powder Works CEO and Founder John Barnes added: “This partnership is a win for both 6K Additive and Metal Powder Works, but most importantly for our customers who are looking to utilise copper for a variety of applications such as heat sinks, battery components, particularly for the rapidly growing EV market, and critical parts for the marine industry. This alliance with 6K Additive opens up MPW’s technology to provide more materials to the AM market.”

6K Additive is exhibiting at Formnext in Hall 12.0, C22.