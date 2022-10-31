6K Additive to double powder manufacturing capacity and add up to 35 more employees

6K Additive has announced plans to double its powder manufacturing capacity with four new UniMelt microwave plasma systems.

The company’s plans include 20,000 square feet of additional powder production capacity, as well as the addition of a 15,000 square foot material feedstock preparation building. 6K Additive will also look to hire as many as 35 new employees.

Over the past year, 6K Additive says it has seen ‘rapid growth’ in the demand for its nickel, titanium and refractory powders, and expects the additional powder production and feedstock preparation capacity will help to meet that demand in the next 12-36 months.

The feedstock preparation facility will be added to 6K Additive’s 45-acre campus in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, where the company produces a full range of powders including nickel 718, nickel 626, titanium-64, stainless steel and copper. It is expected that the addition of this feedstock preparation capability will help to streamline operations, provide faster delivery, and enhance control and quality of the powder produced.

6K Additive also runs two dedicated UniMelt production systems co-located in the company’s parent headquarters in North Andover, Massachusetts, where it produces tungsten, rhenium, and niobium-based alloys for hypersonic, defence and rocket applications.

The increase in footprint, powder manufacturing, feedstock preparation and workforce is the latest development at 6K Additive, after announcing a commercial expansion into Europe earlier this year. Parent company 6K also raised 102m USD in a Series D funding round in April.

“Global unrest has shed a major spotlight on our nation’s supply chain vulnerability for critical materials,” commented 6K Additive President Frank Roberts. “This, in combination with our consistent product quality, sustainability benefits, and the fact that we are a domestic supplier have contributed to increased commercial activity with key strategic customers. This expansion will help us meet customer demands in the coming years and ensure efficiencies in current and future operations.”

“The ability to meet the demands of our customers in both quality and delivery is paramount for our organisation,” added Eric Martin, Chief Operating Officer at 6K Additive. “The addition of a feedstock preparation facility and the added UniMelt production capacity will help create a consistent operational flow to meet this demand. However, I am equally excited to be able to bring more talent into the organisation with as many as 35 additional employees planned. It’s great for our organisation as well as the tri-state area.”

