6K Additive to supply Ni718 powder to Cumberland Additive

× Expand 6K Additive Titanium UniMelt System in 6K Additive's Burgettstown, PA facility. Titanium UniMelt System in 6K Additive's Burgettstown, PA facility.

6K Additive has announced a long term agreement (LTA) with Cumberland Additive (CAI) for the supply of its Ni718 metal additive manufacturing powder.

The LTA also covers an expansion to supply an additional volume of nickel powder and additional alloys to Cumberland Additive's 'rapidly expanding production requirements.'

Cumberland Additive is a trusted manufacturer of serial production parts for strategic applications in aerospace, defence and energy, while 6K Additive is bringing to market materials that are developed with its UniMelt plasma system.

“Our customer base continues to expand, and we need to ensure not only the quality of the powder but also a reliable supply chain that we can be 100% confident we can meet our manufacturing demand,” said Tim Blaisdell, Chief Strategy Officer for CAI. “We’ve worked with the team at 6K Additive over the past 12 months and they have consistently proven to be a reliable partner. Key to our military and defense customer requirements, 6K Additive is a domestic supplier offering sustainably sourced feedstock making this the ideal partnership.”

6K Additive President Frank Roberts added: “We are excited about the partnership with Tim and the team at CAI. As our capacity and capabilities increase, we need to align ourselves with growing organisations like CAI to ensure their strategic AM customers’ goals and needs are met. Securing long-term agreements allows our operation to forecast, plan, and ultimately produce powder at volumes that meet market demands. The LTA with CAI helps our operational efficiencies and builds long-term partnerships that provide mutual success.”

6K Additive is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT all week from Booth #1812.