6K Additive to double upcycling capacity with $23.4m Department of Defense grant

The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded 6K Additive a 23.4 million USD grant to support the upcycling of critical metalss for use in key defence applications.

6K Additive will use the funding to double capacity and expand its domestic upcycling capability, helping to maintain and protect US industrial base capabilities that are critical to the DoD.

The grant forms part of a more than 50 million USD investment programme dedicated to upcycling metals, with 6K Additive’s grant being awarded via the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy’s Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization directorate.

6K Additive will now set about increasing its upcycling capabilities, while also expanding its scrap sort, segregation, and processing capacities. The company will renovate its facility, acquire new talent and install new equipment as it looks to support the DoD’s application of upcycled metals for components such as turbine engine blades, rocket engines, and radar systems.

“Our country’s national security relies heavily on materials used across numerous applications and controlling the supply chain from within the borders of the United States is paramount,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “We are excited to announce this important expansion programme which enhances our capabilities to support defence and commercial customer base. The 23.4 million USD award from the DoD is a testament to the capabilities of 6K Additive for upcycling the most critical metals and alloys. No other organisation has the history, experience, infrastructure or potential 6K Additive has in upcycling materials like titanium, nickel superalloys and refractory metals. We’re honoured to be selected for the award and recognise the trust the DoD has placed in our organisation.”

6K Additive expects to expand its capabilities and achieve full rate production at its Burgettstown, PA facility by the end of 2026.