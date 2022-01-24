6K appoints new Board member to help aid its preparation for financial and commercial growth

6K, a leader in the production of sustainable materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing (AM) powders, announced the appointment of Edward Liddy to its Board of Directors this month.

Ed Liddy is the former Chairman for The Allstate Corporation, interim Chairman for AIG and a board member for multiple fortune 500 companies.

Liddy has also previously served on the boards for The Boeing Company, 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories and The Goldman Sachs Group and is currently a board member for AbbVie.

The addition of Liddy to 6K’s Board will help provide the company with guidance regarding investment and company strategy and also aid its preparation for rapid growth in the AM and battery material sectors.

His long list of experience in senior positions will benefit the company’s growth and he will be a strategic voice for the organisation regarding operational opportunities related to modernising material supply chains, developing circular economies globally and evaluating potential investments to help 6K thrive.

Dr Aaron Bent, CEO of 6K, said: “Ed Liddy brings a tremendous resume and expertise having led global organisations as a CEO and providing a strategic voice as a board member for some of the largest, most respected companies in the world. 6K is collaborating with the top-tier players in both the battery and additive manufacturing markets to replace legacy technologies to develop and produce performance materials sustainably with our UniMelt microwave plasma platform and Ed’s appointment to the board gives us a strategic viewpoint and provides a unique insight to mergers and acquisition, investment opportunities and commercial partnerships.”

The 6K Additive division produces the world’s only premium AM powder made from sustainable sources that is in full scale production and, through its metal alloying group, is said to annually upcycle over 3 million pounds of scrap titanium before transforming it into 3 billion pounds of aluminium used in the automotive and aerospace industries.

While 6K's industrial-grade microwave plasma production technology produces materials for the energy and additive manufacturing markets, the company has also announced a new investment of $30 million into its Battery Centre of Excellence over the next two years - tripling the size of its facility in North Andover, MA. The company has also entered into new partnerships with Heritage Battery Recycling to commercialise the first cathode-grade battery recycling network for the North American market, and with Albemarle to develop novel lithium battery materials.

Liddy added: “The fact that so little of the materials central to critical 21st Century technologies are produced in the United States is certainly an issue that needs to be resolved rapidly and 6K’s UniMelt system can go a long way in solving the problem, disrupting the current inadequate supply chains and bringing the manufacturing of advanced materials to US soil, while at the same time reducing cost and increasing sustainability and the combination of 6K’s unique technology and the momentum the company is gaining by its investments in state-of-the-art production facilities in both additive manufacturing and battery materials drove my enthusiasm to invest in and join its Board of Directors.”

