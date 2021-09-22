6K to triple its metal 3D printing powder production capacity after $51m Series C funding round

6K is to triple the production capacity for its metal 3D printing powders after closing a $51m Series C financing round.

The company will also look to expand its portfolio of powder product offerings and its commercial sales activities around the world as it bolsters its 6K Additive efforts. Volta Energy Technologies led the financing round, with contributions also being made by Catalus Capital, S Cap/Prithvi Ventures, Anzu Partners, Launch Capital, Material Impact and RKS Ventures. 6K will also be using the funds raised to complete its Battery Development Center of Excellence, adding 33,000-square-foot of product development space, and doubling the 6K Energy team.

With its UniMelt plasma production system, 6K is bidding to develop, commercialise and produce more sustainable metal materials at high volumes. Through its 6K Additive division, the company offers titanium, Inconel and stainless steel materials, as well as refractory metals like tungsten and molybdenum which were launched earlier this month. As it harnesses some of the $51m that has been raised in its latest round of funding, 6K Additive will expand its additive powder production operations with an additional 600 tons/year, while also setting up sales and distribution in Europe and Asia.

“This round of capital is a validation of 6K’s model to replace wasteful legacy production technologies with the UniMelt platform, enter scaled production, meet customer needs, move towards profitability, and transform industries,” commented 6K CEO Aaron Bent. “We are joined by world-class investors who are aligned with our vision to transform the way performance materials are produced. And in doing so, we are teaming to solve critical needs of the US and the planet, addressing climate change, supply chain security, and reducing the demand on our fragile and limited resources.”

6K will also allocate funding to identify and develop performance and electronic materials as part of its 6K Future Materials endeavours, while injecting $25m in its Battery Development Center of Excellence to ensure the facility is ‘fully capable of pilot production with UniMelt capacity equivalent of 400 MWh.’ Volta Chief Investment Officer, Zander Arkin, will join as a 6K Board Director.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.