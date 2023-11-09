A first look at TRUMPF's upgraded TruPrint 2000 3D printer

× Expand Photo: TRUMPF TRUMPF TruPrint 2000 with square build plate

TRUMPF has debuted an enhanced version of its TruPrint 2000 metal 3D printer at Formnext this week, which features a range of updates that the machine tool specialist says are ‘designed for mass production.’

The TruPrint 2000, which TCT got a closer look at in Frankfurt earlier this week, is equipped with 500-watt lasers (compared to the 300 watts laser in the basic configuration) and a square build plate instead of a circular, allowing for an additional 30% in build size, according to the company. The TruPrint 2000 was originally launched at Formnext in 2019 with a focus on the medical sector. Now, TRUMPF says this latest hardware configuration will enable dental technology companies, for example, to print up to 36% more removable partial dentures in a single build.

"The TruPrint 2000 not only works very productively, but also precisely and with the highest quality," says Mirko De Boni, product manager at TRUMPF responsible for the TruPrint 2000. "Safety is the top priority for TRUMPF 3D printing, especially for critical areas such as medical technology. With the upgrade of the TruPrint 2000, patients receive high-quality implants with even more long-term stability."

The TruPrint 2000 is available as a multi-laser version featuring two lasers, which can process the entire build plate simultaneously. TRUMPF claims this will allow users to build '80% more components' compared to the single laser variant.

As Dr. Tobias Brune, Head of Additive Manufacturing Business Unit at TRUMPF told TCT on the booth, the company’s “core focus is to reduce cost per part” for its customers.

With its so-called ‘motorised beam expander,’ the TruPrint 2000 automatically adjusts the spot diameter of the laser to 55 or 80 micrometres depending on the application. The 80-micrometer spot enables higher productivity, while the the 55-micron spot can be selected when special metal powders require a higher energy density.

De Boni added: "With this standardisation, users can now easily transfer the parameters for printing their parts from machine to machine, such as from a TruPrint 2000 to a TruPrint 1000 or TruPrint 3000, allowing for more flexible manufacturing.”