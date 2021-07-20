Ace Micromatic Group unveils ALM-400 metal 3D printing system

Ace Micromatic Group ALM-400.

Indian machine tooling company Ace Micromatic Group (AMG) has announced the launch of its ALM-400 metal powder bed 3D printer via its amace solutions Pvt Ltd business.

Designed to address serial production needs, the ALM 400 boasts a 410 x 410 x 450 mm build volume, two 1KW lasers and the ability to print parts with layer thicknesses between 30 and 120 microns.

Able to process materials like stainless steels, aluminium alloys, maraging steels, Inconel and titanium alloys, the company believes the ALM-400 platform is suitable for the printing of applications for the aviation, space, defence, automotive, die-mould and medical industries. AMG says its metal additive manufacturing system has been engineered with a focus on reliability, productivity and fast return on investment, recognising India’s hesitancy to invest in 3D printing relates to low productivity rates, high machine downtimes and high costs per part.

In focusing on such aspects, AMG has developed a multi-blade recoating systems to enhance productivity, while a smart powder management system, in-situ inspection of part dimensions, automatic filtration system and remote monitoring capabilities help to make the machine ‘smart and suited for a production environment.’

“The ALM-400 has been designed keeping high productivity in focus,” commented Mr. TP Sridhar, CEO & Director of Ace Designers. “With some of the unique features of the machine, ALM-400 will meet and exceed the expectations of additive machine users. With enhanced user experience and intuitive feedback, the machine is convenient to operate and troubleshoot.”

“The versatile machine is developed on the strong foundation of our vast experience in machine building and understanding of metal working machines,” added Mr. LS Umesh, CEO & Director of Ace Manufacturing Systems. “Backed with industry expertise and having involved in the technology for the past many years, amace, today has a better understanding of customer requirements. The team has understood the complexities in manufacturing faced by customers and has the right solution through the AM process.”

