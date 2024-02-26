ADDiTEC & MECHA announce metal manufacturing partnership

ADDiTEC has partnered with machining services provider MECHA to combine their respective metal additive manufacturing and precision machining capabilities.

MECHA has been delivering precision machining services to the aerospace, automotive and medical industries for more than 15 years, while ADDiTEC has made its name in additive manufacturing through the development of its multi-laser Directed Energy Deposition (LDED) technology and its acquisition of Xerox’s Elem Additive Solutions business.

As the two companies come together, they are promising customers a ‘comprehensive range’ of manufacturing solutions, including advanced metal printing and precision machining, to address ‘a variety of complex requirements with a single, integrated approach.’ They will also work to optimise operations for larger production runs, while also hinting at an R&D focus on enhancing product design and performance by ‘pushing the boundaries of what is achievable.’ The companies have also said they will provide comprehensive support pre- and post-sale, with ‘the savings generated from optimised operations’ being ‘directly passed on to our clients.’

"As we join forces with MECHA, Inc., we are not just forming a partnership; we are crafting a synergy of innovation and precision in advanced metal manufacturing,” commented ADDiTEC founder and CEO Brian Matthews. “This collaboration allows us to combine ADDiTEC's ground-breaking technologies with MECHA's exceptional machining and metal services, promising unparalleled solutions for our clients. Together, we are shaping the future of metal manufacturing with a shared commitment to quality, efficiency, and cutting edge excellence."

Bobby Boyd, Founder and President of Mecha, Inc. added: "At MECHA, we continually push the limits of CNC machining, so we are extremely excited to take things to the next level through our partnership with ADDiTEC, a leader in advanced metal manufacturing. This strategic alignment will allow our respective customers to innovate in ways that were previously inconceivable, while experiencing an unmatched level of service and support for their cutting-edge designs. Metal manufacturing is going to evolve rapidly in the near future because of ADDiTEC's technology, and we are glad to play a role in that evolution."