ADDiTEC introduces new hybrid manufacturing solution at TCT 3Sixty

ADDiTEC introduced the Hybrid2 manufacturing solution at this week's TCT 3Sixty exhibition in the UK.

The Hybrid2 is the latest addition to ADDiTEC's Hybrid Series of machine, with the company previously unveiling the Hybrid3 at Formnext in November.

While the Hybrid3 adds combines CNC machining with ADDiTEC's High-Power Laser-Assisted Directed Energy Deposition (LDED) technology and the Liquid Metal Jetting process it acquired through its takeover of Xerox's Elem Additive division, the new Hybrid2 integrates only Liquid Metal Jetting with a CNC machining capability.

This synergy of technologies, ADDiTEC suggests, will enable 'unparalleled precision, speed, and material versatility', and open up the manufacture of 'customised, cost-efficient, and top-quality components.'

Both solutions in the Hybrid Series feature an integrated 2-xis positioner rated for parts up to 100kg and enable precise 5-axis manufacturing. With Liquid Metal Jetting, the solutions also benefit from its high-resolution capabilities to create intricate and finely detailed components, as well as complete material utilisation. This supplements the capability of the Hybrid3, which leans on the LDED process to enable the production of larger components.

In addition to these capabilities, ADDiTEC says that both solutions in the Hybrid Series boast a sleek implementation that provides rapid print head deployment, while a fully integrated system simplifies the transition between the different manufacturing processes to enhance overall efficiency. A high-temperature print bed assembly is also incorporated with ADDiTEC's patented quick-release technology for Liquid Metal Jetting parts, helping to allow automatic part removal. The Hybrid Series also opens up opportunities for multi-material components, while the CNC machining capability works to ensure the desired surface finish and tight tolerances can be achieved.

An ADDiTEC press release read: "This unveiling marks a groundbreaking step forward in manufacturing technology. The Hybrid Series is poised to become the go-to solution for industries seeking customised, cost-efficient, and top-quality components."

ADDiTEC has also said the Hybrid Series solutions are available for as low as 2,999 USD a month.