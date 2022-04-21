Additive Industries opens Process & Application Development centre in the UK

× Expand Additive Industries

Additive Industries has this week announced the opening of its Process and Application Development Centre on the Filton Aerospace Park in England.

The facility, located just north of Bristol, will be home to Additive Industries’ professional consulting services and training programmes for additive manufacturing. Dr Raymond Clinton Jr, Associate Director of the Science and Technology Office at NASA, and Dr Thomas Rohr, Head of Materials and Processes Section at the European Space Agency, performed the official opening of the new facility.

Additive Industries says the site will be focused on enabling customers and partners realise the potential of its metal additive manufacturing products by guiding them through application development. This will include providing support to partners in design for additive manufacturing, process development, materials development, post-processing and more. It forms part of Additive Industries’ global network of competence centres, which also includes facilities in Eindhoven, Los Angeles and Singapore.

The company has decided on Filton as the location for its latest addition to this network because of its manufacturing heritage. Filton was where the development and production of the Concorde airplane happened in the 1960s and 70s, and today is home to facilities belonging to Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace.

“Filton has a long and successful history in advanced engineering, aerospace and defence, driven by knowledge, innovation, enterprise and excellence. Therefore, it is the perfect location for our new centre,” commented Dr Mark Beard, Global Director Process & Application Development at Additive Industries and General Manager of the Filton Centre. “We are strongly convinced that additive manufacturing is increasingly important for the aerospace and defence industry. Working here in the heart of this industry, we can collaborate first-hand with all parties and by doing so advance our technology on a daily basis.”

