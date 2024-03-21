Additive Manufacturing Solutions purchases Nikon SLM Solutions SLM 280 2.0 metal 3D printing system

Additive Manufacturing Solutions Ltd. (AMS) has purchased a Nikon SLM Solutions SLM 280 2.0 system.

This strategic investment was facilitated by Nikon SLM Solutions' UK partner Kingsbury and will bolster AMS' capacity for producing advanced materials and novel alloys. The new equipment and the AMS team will be further supported by Additure, a division of the Kingsbury group dedicated to accelerating the adoption of metal AM technologies.

AMS is developing and creating metal powders for AM from recycled parts, implementing a high value circular economy approach to material development which will lean on the capabilities of the SLM 280 2.0 system. The addition of this machine is expected to have a significant impact on AMS' production efficiency, supporting its play in the UK motorsport, defence, aerospace and space markets.

"With the integration of the SLM 280 2.0 into our operations, we are poised to revolutionise the material and process capabilities within the additive manufacturing industry," commented Robert Higham, CEO of AMS. "This advancement is coupled with our pioneering Additive Manufacturing Academy, set to deliver hands-on experience and groundbreaking training in additive manufacturing."

"AMS' acquisition of the SLM 280 2.0 machine marks a significant milestone in the additive manufacturing landscape. Their foresight to integrate Dyndrite’s cutting-edge toolpath technology exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to innovation and precision in production,” added Nikon SLM Solutions CCO Charlie Grace, “At Nikon SLM Solutions, we take pride in empowering our partners like AMS, who are not only advancing their capabilities but also shaping the future of sustainable and efficient manufacturing. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence and our continuous endeavour to push the boundaries of what’s possible in additive manufacturing."

Richard Kingsbury, Managing Director of Kingsbury, commented: “With Additure, we have the perfect mechanism to ably assist you on your metal AM journey. Combining that with the pedigree of machine tools service and support from Kingsbury means that we can provide end-to-end capability to our customers. We are thrilled to be working with AMS at this stage of their journey and we look forward to more exciting announcements in the near future."

The installation of the SLM 280 2.0 metal additive manufacturing system will be supplemented by the incorporation Dyndrite's toolpath control software.

With this capability, AMS is now equipped to offer enhanced toolpath control and optimisation capabilities as part of its service offerings. Dyndrite's GPU accelerated geometry engine, APIs and application, AMS expects, will allow the company to maximise its AM capabilities, 'providing a competitive edge over traditional toolpathing solutions with its speed, flexibility, and precision.'

"The Dyndrite toolpath control unleashes unparalleled levels of control and efficiency in AM processes," said Higham. "Our work with Dyndrite's technology underpins our position as material and process development leaders, providing scalable and dynamic AM solutions to meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry."