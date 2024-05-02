AddUp launches LevelUp service offering

× Expand AddUp

AddUp has announced the launch of its LevelUp Service Department, providing a series of support offerings for skills, product development and business growth.

The manufacturer of metal additive manufacturing systems says it has created the LevelUp service offering around 'all activities that contribute to the success of a project.' This includes training and consulting, co-design services, qualification support, workshop design, machine maintenance, software and hardware upgrades, and process optimisation.

Within LevelUp, there are three distinct offerings that have been tailored to correspond with the varying stages of project maturity. Additive Journey Kickstart sees AddUp assist businesses in starting their additive journey by providing guidance, helping organisations acquire new skills, and co-designing their first applications. Industrial Launch Support will help businesses to 'launch their industrial capabilities', with tailor-made contracts whether it's prototyping, small-scale production, or full-scale manufacturing. And the Business Growth Partnership element of LevelUp sees AddUp collaborates with businesses to achieve maximum productivity with unrivalled Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), extending beyond initial setup.

“We are excited to introduce our new Service Department, LevelUp, designed to elevate the additive manufacturing experience for our valued clients,” said Jean Rivoire, Director of Customer Service at AddUp. “We believe that our engagement in excellence, coupled with a two-decade legacy of applications development, will provide businesses with the support needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of metal 3D printing.

“When you choose AddUp, you are not just selecting a service provider; you are choosing a strategic partner dedicated to supporting you through every step of your additive journey. In the trusted hands of our Service Department, our customers will experience a new level of service quality, and this will solidify AddUp as a reliable partner for those seeking to maximise the potential of additive manufacturing for their businesses.”