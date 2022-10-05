Alloy Enterprises announces the appointment of Haleyanne Freedman as Director of Business Development

Alloy Enterprises, investors of a novel sheet-based additive manufacturing process for the production of aluminium components, has announced its appointment of Haleyanne Freedman as the Director of Business Development.

In this role, Freedman will be responsible for developing and directing the company’s commercial strategy overseeing the applications engineering division, demand generation, and growing the sales organisation.

“Haleyanne brings a proven track record of solving customers’ most challenging technical problems with additive manufacturing,” said Andie Bedell, COO and co-founder of Alloy Enterprises. “Her philosophy of integrating sensible and scalable solutions fits seamlessly with our engineering team and she will be an incredible asset to our organisation.”

Freedman has worked in additive manufacturing for several years, primarily in the polymers space. She founded the additive manufacturing business segment at one of the largest resin distribution companies in North America, M.Holland.

“The decision to switch from polymers to metals and join the Alloy team was an easy one,” said Freedman. “I’ve yet to see an additive technology with such incredible potential and applicability for the customers I’ve worked with for years. There is such a significant need for reliable, cost-effective aluminium components and I cannot wait to bring this game-changing technology to market.”

Freedman has worked in mechanical and polymer engineering and has experience with over 65 different printing methods and platforms. She is also the North America Chair for Women in 3D Printing, Vice Chair for Women in Manufacturing, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Society of Plastics Engineers Additive Manufacturing TIG.

“Haleyanne truly understands how to commercialise and scale AM. As soon as we met her, we knew she belonged to Alloy,” said Ali Forsyth, CEO and Co-founder of Alloy Enterprises.

Nicholas Mykulowycz, CTO and co-founder of Alloy Enterprises, said: “Haleyanne’s addition to our leadership team at Alloy will help us expand into new markets and really take our business to the next level.”

