Alstom & Replique produce several doorstoppers with metal 3D printing

Rail transport manufacturer Alstom is working with Replique to additively manufacture customised serial parts such as stainless-steel doorstoppers.

Alstom has previously leveraged 3D printing technology for spare parts and is now leveraging Replique’s additive manufacturing capabilities to produce serial parts on-demand and decentrally. Because Alstom operates worldwide and each train component has different requirements, Alstom has been looking to harness a ‘scalable solution for decentral manufacturing in industrial grade quality.’

In addressing a specific customer request, Alstom and Replique have additively manufactured several doorstoppers for a partition door that will divide the passenger compartment of a diesel multiple unit into a first and second class. Alstom turned to additive manufacturing because of the small quantities required and, with Replique guiding the rail company in material and technology selection, delivered the doorstoppers in just six weeks.

The doorstoppers, which were produced in BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L material on a Fused Deposition Modelling machine, went through careful qualification because of its need to fulfil its function over the entire service life of the train. As it is a visible component, the part also needed to meet high aesthetic standards.

Alstom says the doorstoppers were manufactured in a ‘cost-neutral manner’ compared to conventional methods, and plans to further exploit the technology by producing topology-optimised designs of new components.

“Additive manufacturing is now a key part of our supply chain,” commented Ben Boese, 3D Printing Hub Manager of Alstom Transport Deutschland GmbH. “With Replique, we benefit from 3D printing and materials expertise, as well as a decentralised manufacturing network covering all relevant locations and technologies. Their end-to-end service enable us to respond faster and more cost-effectively to different customer requirements.”

“Alstom has already shown in the past how 3D printing can be integrated in a lean and cost-efficient way,” added Dr. Max Siebert, Replique founder and CEO. “They are pioneers in additive manufacturing, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey to simplify and fully digitise their supply chain for all printable series and spare parts.”

