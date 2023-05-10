AMFG and Dyndrite announce integrated software solution for metal 3D printing

× Expand Dyndrite/AMFG AMFG powered by Dyndrite enables automated process-to-part capability from one application for cross-platform LPBF printing via bi-directional data exchange between MES and ToolPath generation app.

Dyndrite and AMFG have announced an integrated software solution to drive cross-platform LPBF printing from one application. The companies say AMFG powered by Dyndrite will unlock the “full potential” of metal 3D printing by bringing order-to-part automation, eliminate bottlenecks, and streamline the production process for increased efficiency and cost savings.

The companies say that the new solution addresses a time-consuming roadblock to creating an autonomous manufacturing workflow, which is 3D print preparation, or additive CAM. Dyndrite says this issue is especially true where machines from multiple vendors are involved or where different customer orders must be collated into the same build.

AMFG powered by Dyndrite combines advanced order processing capabilities with the industrial 3D printer processing capabilities of Dyndrite, according to the companies. The combined solution enables laser powder bed fusion users and service bureaus to deploy automated ordering, collating, and dynamically processed part production services.

“We are entering a new era of manufacturing. One driven by data and automation,” said Keyvan Karimi, founder and CEO of AMFG. “By adopting Dyndrite we enable data automation down to the toolpath, unlocking the full potential of each machine, while growing efficiency and reducing the potential for human errors. Dyndrite’s cutting-edge technology is enabling our LPBF customers to produce complex parts with unprecedented precision, speed, and reliability, giving our industry the boost it needs to compete with traditional manufacturing techniques.”

Preparing build files for 3D printing with LBPF can be a process that sometimes takes days or weeks to complete. Dyndrite says this is a problem that is compounded when working with multiple machines from different vendors, as each machine has its own method for driving the process.

The company says that a lack of standardisation of file formats, parameters, and protocols means that engineers and technicians spend an “inordinate” amount of time adjusting and tweaking build files, and that it has become difficult to train and retain technicians with technical proficiency across multiple machine and software standards.

AMFG’s order management system receives and collates orders from multiple customers, sorted by machine process and parameters. Next, the disparate parts enter AMFG software powered by Dyndrite, then a GPU-accelerated Cam engine enables the parts to be nested, supported, labelled, and have toolpaths generated for compatible machines, including systems from Aconity3D, EOS, Renishaw, SLM Solutions and more.

Production build data re-enters AMFG’s MES, which provides real-time build status updates and analytics, as well as ensuring jobs are completed with no compromise in quality according to the company.

“The partnership between AMFG and Dyndrite marks a significant step towards a seamless production process for 3D metal machines. By combining the strengths of our respective software, we’ve created a one-stop solution that streamlines the complex and time consuming task of driving the AM process,” said Harshil Goel, founder and CEO of Dyndrite. “With AMFG using our engine, manufacturers can expect increased efficiency, consistency, and reliability, making LBPF a more practical and adoptable tool in their production process.”

Richard Minifie, Additive Manufacturing Design Engineer at RICOH said: “Our partnership with AMFG allows us to stay at the forefront of the additive industry. We are excited to further streamline the production process through automated print preparation, allowing us to deliver high-quality parts to our customers faster than ever before. This has not only helped us improve our customer satisfaction but also deepened our relationship with Dyndrite, as we work together to explore new opportunities enabled by a true automated additive CAM solution.”