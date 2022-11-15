Dyndrite launches laser powder bed fusion software toolkit for end-users

At Formnext, Dyndrite has announced the launch of its first end-user software application focused on materials and process development for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) additive manufacturing systems.

The company, which has developed a GPU-accelerated computation engine for next-generation digital manufacturing, says the new software – The Dyndrite Materials & Process Development for LPBF application – takes advantage of its Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE) and 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation to give LPBF users more power and control over geometries, toolpathing recipes, and parameters, and promises new opportunities for ‘alloys, build rate strategies, and methods for printing previously unprintable parts.’

“After 12 years at a large rocket manufacturer leading the assembly of one of the world’s most advanced AM factories, the Dyndrite engineers and I have been hard at work creating the tool that I wish I had in my prior role,” said Steve Walton, Head of Product, Dyndrite. “The industry previously did not have the software needed to rationally explore the opportunities provided by laser powder bed fusion processes. Users could not efficiently investigate new materials, new build strategies, or even new machine architectures. Dyndrite changes this. This new software provides a flexible new approach, a new data model, innovative and performant APIs, and complete access to toolpath geometry for those who want or need to go further.”

Walton also claimed this is the “biggest step forward in AM software development for LPBF in the last decade,” adding that the company is delivering a toolkit that the industry “has long needed.”

Leveraging Dyndrite’s existing technology comes with several benefits including the ability to work with CAD data directly, handle large files, and save and share build recipes. With 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation, users are able to identify upskins, downskins, inskins, and part features typically missed by 2.5D layer-by-layer-based solutions. This new geometry query method also means parts, materials and machines can now be quickly qualified using geometric operations to compensate for challenges associated with process physics.

Available via Dyndrite’s Early Adopter Program, the launch comes with support from AM companies such as Aconity, AddUp, Farsoon, Renishaw, SLM Solutions and TRUMPF. LPBF machines from these vendors will benefit from ‘off-the-shelf’ compatibility.

Yves Hagedorn, CEO at Aconity3D, said the fine toolpathing control and fully automated data preparation within the new software provides “a missing link to further exploit LPBF’s full industrial potential.”

Don Xu, Farsoon Technologies' Global Business Director, shared his enthusiasm in collaborating with Dyndrite to bring “value-added production-oriented solutions” to the global market.

The news follows another LPBF announcement last month which sees Dyndrite supporting the new Open Vector Format (.ovf), developed by the RWTH Aachen University Chair Digital Additive Production DAP, within its LPBF software.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.