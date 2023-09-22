AML3D announces Sean Ebert as new CEO; receives metal 3D printer order from US Navy supplier

AML3D Typical ARCEMY 2600 Edition metal 3D printing a large-scale maritime part with wire-arc additive manufacturing technology.

Metal additive manufacturing firm AML3D has announced the appointment of Sean Ebert as Manging Director/CEO, replacing Ryan Millar.

Ebert had previously been working the role on an interim basis, before the AML3D Board completed a four-month review that concluded he was the best person to take the company forward. The Board has also appointed Pete Goumas as President of US Operations.

As an Executive Director, Ebert had extensive knowledge of AML3D’s operations and strategy even before assuming the interim CEO role in June 2023. Subsequent to a thorough review undertaken by the Board over the summer, Ebert was determined to be ‘ideally suited’ to execute on AML3D’s growth aspirations.

“I joined the Board of AML3D in 2019 and have a great deal of excitement for AML3D and have been involved with the evolution of the company’s growth strategy,” commented Ebert. “That strategy has been refocussed on scaling up our presence in the US market, especially in support of the US Defence and US Navy submarine industrial bases. We have the right strategy at the right time and, with the appointment of Pete as President of US Operations, the right US team to optimise the huge growth opportunities we have in the US defence market. Also, in time, other major global defence markets and amongst our Global Tier 1 corporate clients across oil & gas, marine and aerospace.”

“Sean has many years of experience with AML3D in different roles, including as Chairman between November 2021 and October 2022,” offered Noel Cornish, Chair of AML3D. “He has the insights and experience to lead AML3D through the current period of exceptional growth.”

As AML3D looks to strengthen its presence in the US market, Goumas takes on the newly created role of President of Operations. In this position, he will be responsible for leading the execution of all aspects of AML3D’s US growth strategy, with a particular focus on the US defence manufacturing sector. To this end, Goumas has been granted the relevant clearances to provide support to the US Navy’s nuclear submarine program.

“Coming from a background of welding and materials science, I am excited and impressed by the additive manufacturing technology systems and proprietary IP we have at AML3D,” Goumas said. “I have a proven track record, in the US, of delivery of multi-party strategic partnerships supporting the introduction of new technologies and products. I have significant experience and relationships within the US defence industrial base, especially within the US nuclear submarine program. I have great confidence that AML3D’s US operations will be an engine for significant growth, so much so that I have committed to invest my own money in AML3D shares to have real skin in the game.”

Cornish added: “Pete’s deep understanding, relationships and experience in executive roles supporting the US Government’s defence industrial initiatives, and notably the US nuclear submarine program, make him ideally suited to lead AML3D’s fast growing US operations that underpin the Company’s growth aspirations.”

US Navy supplier invests in AML3D ARCEMY system

Following the respective appointments of Ebert and Goumas, AML3D has also revealed that a US Navy component supplier has ordered a 2600 Edition ARCEMY system.

Laser Welding Solutions (LWS) will supply Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB) components to the US Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base.

AML3D is currently engaged in an ARCEMY metal 3D printed NAB alloy testing for qualification to US Navy standards, with LWS-pritned NAB components being used to support and accelerate the qualification programme.

LWS will lease the 2600 Edition ARCEMY system, AML3D’s smallest industrial scale metal 3D printing system, for a 12-month period with an option to purchase the system outright at any point during the lease term. The lease is valued at around A$0.27 million and also includes a 12-month software licensing and technical support contract.

Ebert said: “This lease contract with LWS is further evidence of increasing demand for AML3D’s technology within the US Navy submarine industrial base supply chain. AML3D is committed to providing the US Defence sector with point of need advanced manufacturing solutions and to developing and deepening our long-term, strategic partnership with key stakeholders within the US Navy’s submarine program and supply chain. Our US scale up strategy also includes meeting the advanced manufacturing and metal 3D printing needs of global Tier 1 Oil and Gas and Aerospace companies. Our newly established relationship with LWS is built around supporting the US Navy’s submarine industrial base but LWS is also a key supplier to Tier 1 US Oil and Gas majors, which may present opportunities in this sector in the future.”