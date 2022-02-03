Assembrix VMS software integrated onto SLM Solutions metal 3D printers

× Expand SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions has announced the integration of Assembrix VMS software onto its metal additive manufacturing systems across the globe.

The two companies have come together in response to growing demand for ‘secure distributed additive manufacturing.’ They believe the integration will create a reliable additive manufacturing ecosystem that presents ‘new opportunities across the entire value chain.’

Assembrix’s VMS platform will enable remote printing on SLM machines while maintaining the ‘highest security standards,’ giving users complete ownership over their printing process. Customers can benefit from a real-time data feed that provides updates on the printing status and ensures IP protection with the help of advanced encryption technology.

“We are excited to partner with SLM Solutions and offer our clients an end-to-end solution for secured distributed additive manufacturing that works seamlessly with SLM Solutions’ 3D printers,” commented Assembrix CEO Lior Polak. “The need to remotely control the additive manufacturing process with both existing and new suppliers is rapidly growing by manufacturers from multiple industries and locations. With Assembrix’s powerful platform, SLM Solutions can create ground-breaking business opportunities for customers and other key players in the additive manufacturing industry.”

“The Assembrix integration allows our customers to take advantage of a completely secure remote printing process while further driving the optimisation of their global supply chains,” added SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “It fits perfectly to our open architecture strategy enabling and empowering our customers to do more, achieve more and be more successful.”

