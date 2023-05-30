ASTM announces new standard for steel parts in powder bed fusion 3D printing

× Expand @ASTMIntl on Twitter

ASTM International’s additive manufacturing technologies committee has announced the development of a new standard specification for maraging steel in powder bed fusion. Maraging steel is a class of precipitation-hardened steel strengthened through aging heat treatment, with properties useful for industries such as automotive, sporting goods and aerospace.

The standard, currently known as WK82609, will soon be published as ASTM F3607.

According to David Rosen, Principal Scientist at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and ASTM member, the specification will help users to define the requirements and ensure part properties of additively manufactured maraging steel parts.

Rosen said: “Maraging steel has high strength and toughness without losing ductility, weldability, and dimensional stability. If maraging steel is used to replace lower grade steels, resulting parts may be lighter and stronger, which can have positive benefits on fuel efficiency of cars and airplanes, for example.”

ASTM has already published two new standards for additive manufacturing in 2023, with the introduction of F3571, a guide for metal powder feedstock, intended to help manufacturers with quality control and assessing whether powder batches are within specification limits.

The other new standard already developed in 2023 is F3572, providing a part classification scheme that can serve as a consistent risk metric for 3D printed parts in aviation according to ASTM.

In late 2022, ASTM was awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop a roadmap for the guidance and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies in the construction sector.