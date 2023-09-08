ATI to build dedicated metal additive manufacturing facility to support US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Metal alloy company ATI is to open a dedicated additive manufacturing facility outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to support the development of ‘highly engineered part solutions’ for the US Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

It comes after Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) awarded the company a contract. The facility will be equipped with a large-format metal additive manufacturing system, as well as machining, heat treatment and inspection capabilities.

Through the development of this additive manufacturing facility, ATI will bring together the expertise of its ATI Forged Products, which is renowned for its leadership in the production of mission-critical finish-machined forgings, and ATI Specialty Materials, which has expertise in powder alloys. Bringing about a focus on additive manufacturing, there is also mention of an ‘ATI Additive Manufacturing Products’ division in the company’s latest press release.

“With this facility, ATI will maximise its ability to deliver advanced additively manufactured materials and components by turning them into parts that further the defence industry,” commented Kim Fields, President and Chief Operating Officer of ATI. “Our customers increasingly require more robust and versatile materials and components, produced in an ecologically sustainable manner. This facility will deliver both.

“Within one facility, we’re combining the latest additive and advanced manufacturing technologies and ATI’s novel powder alloys. We bring decades of experience delivering solutions that power and protect. We’re well-positioned to deliver the next generation of manufactured components.”

“Additive manufacturing offers tremendous advantages to our Program, including accelerating ship construction, improving operational readiness, reducing costs, and an increase in warfighting capability,” added Barb Staniscia, President and General Manager of BPMI. “Metal additive manufacturing is driving necessary improvements in lead time, design, and performance for the US Navy.”

The facility is projected to come online in mid-2024, and is said to be designed for expansion as ATI continues to extend its additive manufacturing technologies to the assembly of finished components.

In July 2018, ATI acquired aerospace & defence additive manufacturer Addaero.