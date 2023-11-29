Atomic Industries to deploy Velo3D Sapphire metal 3D printer for injection moulding tooling

Velo3D Velo3D's Sapphire System.

Velo3D has announced the sale of a Sapphire metal 3D printing system to Atomic Industries, a manufacturer of AI-powered solutions.

Atomic Industries is set to leverage Velo3D’s metal 3D printing technology to provide customers with 3D printed tooling and dies.

To this end, it has purchased a Sapphire machine that has been calibrated to produce parts in M300 tool steel, an ultra low-carbon alloy that exhibits high strength and hardness properties derived from intermetallic compounds rather than carbon content. The material is typically used in high-pressure die cast inserts for injection moulding.

Atomic Industries is a business set up to employ artificial intelligence and metal 3D printing to ‘reshape industries’ with more affordable and repeatable tooling, and has become the first company to qualify M300 tool steel for injection moulding tooling with the Sapphire machine. The company has installed its Sapphire system in a newly renovated facility in Detroit, which it expects to help further advance its service to industries like aerospace, automotive and energy.

“Our new Sapphire printer will be instrumental in helping Atomic Industries tackle the tooling market by qualifying M300 tooling steel with our customers and showing the full capabilities of 3D printed tooling,” commented Aaron Slodov, Atomic Industries CEO and Cofounder. “We're excited to go hands-on and prove the robustness of the Sapphire platform with conformal-cooling inserts and other challenging features that will empower our customers. This strategic investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in manufacturing."

"Atomic Industries’ ground-up approach to advanced manufacturing allows them to implement revolutionary technologies without the baggage of legacy solutions, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on their journey to redefine manufacturing possibilities,” added Benny Buller, Velo3D Founder and CEO. “It’s not often that we get to work with a customer who is essentially starting from a blank slate, and we feel confident that with their new Sapphire metal 3D printer, and its accompanying software, they will be able to exceed the demands of their customers and create a new framework for contract manufacturing."