BEAMIT invests in GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system

× Expand BEAMIT

BEAMIT Group has purchased a GE Additive Concept Laser M Line system to meet the growing demand from aerospace and defence customers for metal additive manufacturing.

Those customers are said to want a supply of large format metal 3D printed components, as well as assistance in industrialising additive production.

BEAMIT is a longstanding customer of GE Additive and has acquired its first M Line system to supplement its existing fleet of Mlab, M2, X Line and Q10plus machines across three manufacturing plants and its PRES-X subsidiary. The investment in the M Line platform comes six months after Avio Aero, BEAMIT and GE Additive signed a letter of intent regarding a strategic technology collaboration which would focus on the post-processing of 3D printed parts for the GE9X and Catalyst engines.

Once installed at its Italian facility, BEAMIT will ‘push the utilisation of M Line to its full potential’ in terms of quality, productivity and cost reduction in collaboration with GE Additive’s AddWorks consultants. The M Line has been developed for high throughput applications in the medical and aerospace sectors, with BEAMIT looking to deploy its machine in the latter because of the widespread successes aerospace firms are having with the technology.

“As part of our ‘one-stop-shop’ strategy, we have continued to invest in our value chain over the past seven years and have also achieved rigorous ISO 9001, AS 9100 quality certifications and NADCAP accreditation needed to service the aerospace sector,” commented Mauro Antolotti, President of BEAMIT Group. “That investment has not gone unnoticed and we continue to attract new aerospace, space and defence customers, while supporting existing customers who have already commenced their additive journey.”

“Customers, like BEAMIT, recognise that GE Additive’s experience and products can help them move to serial production quicker. It’s great to see BEAMIT invest in the M Line and build on our strategic technology collaboration that will not only benefit the aerospace industry, but also the wider industrial additive community here in Europe and around the world,” added Wolfgang Lauer, product line manager – M Line, GE Additive.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.